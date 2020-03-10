|
WOONSOCKET - Normand L. Bissonnette, 92, passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020 in St. Antoine Residence. He was the husband of Lucille (Brunelle) Bissonnette.Born in Woonsocket, son of the lateNapoleon and Isabelle (Tellier) Bissonnette.
Mr. Bissonnette worked as a truck driver for Northrup in Norwood MA. for several years prior to retiring.
He was a United States Army Veteran.
Normand enjoyed spending time with his family, loved to play cards, and bowling.
Besides his wife Lucille he is survived by his three children, Richard Bissonnette and his wife Ellen of Oklahoma, Susan Bourgeois and her husband Stephen of Attleboro, and Donald Bissonnette and his wife Denise of FL. Five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was also the brother of the late Germaine Sevigny, Roger Bissonnette, and Florette Poitras.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 AM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 10 to 11 AM prior to the Service.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. Antoine Residence Activity Fund, 10 Rhodes Ave. North Smithfield, RI 02895 in Normand's memory would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 11, 2020