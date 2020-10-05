NORTH SMITHFIELD - Normand L. Branchaud, 82, of North Smithfield, died October 3, 2020 in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence; with two of his daughters by his side. He was the husband of the late Eva Branchaud and the late Rolande Branchaud. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Milton O. and Ella L. (Jacques) Branchaud.
Normand served in the U.S. Navy, and was the owner of Coffee & Cream, North Smithfield, prior to his son Jonathan taking over in 2010. He was a lifelong resident of North Smithfield; popular and known and a restaurateur and builder. Normand started as a teen assisting his father, Milton, in building the former Friendly Club of North Smithfield on Eddie Dowling Highway. Normand also built the Beef Barn in 1969; with a second location built in Bellingham in 1971. He was well known for his popular nightclub La Cave below the Bellingham Beef Barn. Using his visionary skills, he built the popular El Toro lounge in 1973 beneath the Village Haven, where he created a rising stage as the bands played and water fountains flowed overhead. His talented hands touched many other restaurants, including the old Blue Grotto in Providence.
Although Normand's work hours were endless, he enjoyed annual vacations to Aruba with his wife, extended family, and friends. He frequented local fairs, enjoying any where there was auto racing, and spent most of his time at the rink where he coached hockey and played up until his late 50's. He was a man of tradition, particularly during Christmas time when you would find him whipping up his famous clams casino, crab dip, and fresh pina coladas for all. As a father he made sure he was in the front row at his daughters dance recitals and would never miss his children's sporting events. Being Pepere to his grandchildren brought him so much joy in his later years.
He is survived by two sons, Marc Branchaud and his wife, Leslie of North Smithfield, Jonathan Branchaud and his wife, Heather of North Smithfield; three daughters, Stefanie Loxley and her husband, Jason of North Smithfield, Melissa Humphrey and her husband, Steven of Lincoln, and Michelle Branchaud of North Smithfield; a brother, C. Andre Branchaud and his wife, Suzanne of North Smithfield; a sister, Rachel C. Narodowy and her husband, David of North Smithfield; and seven grandchildren, Jameson and Finnian Loxley, Harvey Humphrey, Violet and Oliver Branchaud, and Sarah and Matthew Christie.
Visitation will be held, Wednesday, October 7 from 9 AM - 12 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Funeral service attendance is private, but may be viewed live at 12 PM at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/77519110.
Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon arrival at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.www.holtfuneralhome.com