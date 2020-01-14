|
WOONSOCKET - Normand L. Gauvin, 68, of Woonsocket died Saturday January 11, 2020 at Woonsocket Health Center. Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Camille and Rose (Connolly) Gauvin.
Normand was an associate of the ARC of Northern Rhode Island later RIARC.
His parents Camille and Rose were instrumental in the establishment of the Special Olympics in Rhode Island and received support and visits from Eunice Kennedy Shriver in recognition of their efforts.
Normand was a longtime participant with the Rhode Island Special Olympics and received numerous awards and medals.
He was an active participant with Rhode Island Special Olympics. He enjoyed bowling with the young adult bowling league.
Normand like drawing and watching sports. He loved music most of all the easy and fun music from an earlier time, i.e. the Beach Boys.
Normand was a loving and outgoing person. His kindness and love for others was the shining star of his life.
Normand is survived by his brother Roland C. Gauvin and his wife Carol of Cumberland. He was the loving brother of the late Dennis P. Gauvin. He is also survived by his niece Leigh-Ann Gauvin Plante and her husband Mark and nephew Michael Gauvin and his wife Jodi and many other relatives and friends.
His funeral will be Friday at 9:00 am from the Menard- Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Thursday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Rhode Island 370 George Washington Hwy. Smithfield, RI. 02917 or www.specialolympicsri.org.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 15, 2020