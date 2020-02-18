|
Normand L. Lafontaine, 87, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 13, 2020 in The Ballou Home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Constance (Laplume) Lafontaine of Woonsocket.
Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Raoul and Anita (Gagnon) Lafontaine.
Mr. Lafontaine worked as a Salesman for Sears and Grossman for several years and also as a meat cutter for the former Almacs Grocery Store for 34 years prior to retiring.
He was a former member of St. Joseph Senior Citizens and was also a volunteer at Landmark Medical Center. Normand enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, vacationing, and playing golf. He enjoyed taking a spin in the car followed by going out for dinner.
Besides his wife Connie, he is survived by his three sons, Robert Lafontaine and his wife Ruth of FL and Michael Lafontaine and Dennis Lafontaine both of Woonsocket, RI. One brother, Roger Lafontaine of North Smithfield, RI. And three sisters, Muriel Lafontaine, Doris Bachand, and Lorraine Long all of FL. Four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Raymond, Ronald, and Roland Lafontaine and Connie Peloquin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:30 AM in St. Joseph Church 1200 Mendon Rd, Woonsocket, RI. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations in Normand's memory to The Ballou Home 60 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 would be appreciated.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 19, 2020