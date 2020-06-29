Normand P. Fortier
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Normand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINO LAKES, MN - Normand P. Fortier passed away on April 26, 2020. Born January 31st 1944 he was the son of Herve Sr & Lillian Theroux Fortier Normand was raised in the Oak Grove section of Woonsocket

He graduated from Woonsocket High School and Bryant University with a degree in Accounting

He was the former owner of Martin Copeland Eyewear, East Providence, RI.

Normand is survived by his children, Son Glenn H. Fortier & his wife Gloria Boston, MA., Caregiver Daughter Lynne I. m& her husband Tim Marrah, Lino Lakes, MN., former wife Irene G. Desautel Fortier of Lino Lakes, MN., Grandchildren Melisa Fortier, Nathen Fortier, Alexander Fortier, Amy Marrah and Thomas P. Marrah

He was proceeded in death by his son Neal N. Fortier, brother Roger D. Fortier, siblings Vivian & Ben Savaria of Savannah, GA, Herve Jr. Fortier & wife Judith of Pascoag, RI, Claire & William Burton of Forsyth GA, Gerry Fortier and wife Paulette of Manville, RI.

A private service was held at St Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Lino Lakes, MN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved