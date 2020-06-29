LINO LAKES, MN - Normand P. Fortier passed away on April 26, 2020. Born January 31st 1944 he was the son of Herve Sr & Lillian Theroux Fortier Normand was raised in the Oak Grove section of Woonsocket



He graduated from Woonsocket High School and Bryant University with a degree in Accounting



He was the former owner of Martin Copeland Eyewear, East Providence, RI.



Normand is survived by his children, Son Glenn H. Fortier & his wife Gloria Boston, MA., Caregiver Daughter Lynne I. m& her husband Tim Marrah, Lino Lakes, MN., former wife Irene G. Desautel Fortier of Lino Lakes, MN., Grandchildren Melisa Fortier, Nathen Fortier, Alexander Fortier, Amy Marrah and Thomas P. Marrah



He was proceeded in death by his son Neal N. Fortier, brother Roger D. Fortier, siblings Vivian & Ben Savaria of Savannah, GA, Herve Jr. Fortier & wife Judith of Pascoag, RI, Claire & William Burton of Forsyth GA, Gerry Fortier and wife Paulette of Manville, RI.



A private service was held at St Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Lino Lakes, MN.

