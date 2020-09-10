1/1
Normand R. Giard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Normand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PASCOAG - Normand R. Giard 95, formerly of Woonsocket passed away Thursday, September 3, at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Hamel)
Giard.

Normand was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Clement and Bertha (Chaput) Giard. He was a WWII Army veteran who took part in the D-day storming of Omaha Beach.

Normand was a self employed plumber and owner/operator of A. Giard & Son and also worked for the Woonsocket School Dept for over 38 years.

He is survived by two sons: Robert Giard of Naples, FL and Donald Giard of Woonsocket, two grandchildren: Donald and Linda, one great granddaughter, Cora, and one brother, Clement Giard of Woonsocket.

Services and burial are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 10 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved