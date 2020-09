PASCOAG - Normand R. Giard 95, formerly of Woonsocket passed away Thursday, September 3, at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Hamel)Giard.Normand was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Clement and Bertha (Chaput) Giard. He was a WWII Army veteran who took part in the D-day storming of Omaha Beach.Normand was a self employed plumber and owner/operator of A. Giard & Son and also worked for the Woonsocket School Dept for over 38 years.He is survived by two sons: Robert Giard of Naples, FL and Donald Giard of Woonsocket, two grandchildren: Donald and Linda, one great granddaughter, Cora, and one brother, Clement Giard of Woonsocket.Services and burial are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.