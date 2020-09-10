PASCOAG - Normand R. Giard 95, formerly of Woonsocket passed away Thursday, September 3, at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Hamel)
Giard.
Normand was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Clement and Bertha (Chaput) Giard. He was a WWII Army veteran who took part in the D-day storming of Omaha Beach.
Normand was a self employed plumber and owner/operator of A. Giard & Son and also worked for the Woonsocket School Dept for over 38 years.
He is survived by two sons: Robert Giard of Naples, FL and Donald Giard of Woonsocket, two grandchildren: Donald and Linda, one great granddaughter, Cora, and one brother, Clement Giard of Woonsocket.
Services and burial are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home.
to send condolences.