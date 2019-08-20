|
WOONSOCKET - Normand R. St. Germain 83, of Willow St. died after a long illness on August 18, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center with his family by his side. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Arthur and Rina (Nault) St. Germain. Normand was a Brother with the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate for eighteen years. After leaving the order he met and married his beloved wife Elaine (Laflamme) St. Germain. Normand was the owner and operator of NRS Printing for many years. He then went to work for CVS as a printer until his retirement fifteen years ago.
Normand was very involved in scouting throughout his life and served in many capacities. He was a Cub Scout Master at St. Joseph's parish. He was the Unit Commissioner for the Narragansett Council of Boy Scouts of America for over twenty years. He also served as District Commissioner, and was on the Activities Committee and Youth Protection Training Committee.
Besides his wife he leaves a daughter, Norel-Marie Vadenais and her husband Brandon of Cumberland, a son Brian St. Germain and his wife Jennifer of Smithfield, a brother Richard St. Germain of Naples, FL, and six grandchildren, McKenna, Brady and Benjamin Vadenais, and Mary, Timothy, and Thomas Edsall.
His funeral will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony's Church, Greene St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. Visiting Hours are Friday 4-8 PM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for directions and guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 21, 2019