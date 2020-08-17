1/1
Normand S. Goulet
WOONSOCKET - Normand S. Goulet, 94, of Woonsocket, died August 14, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the beloved husband of Constance (Maclure) Goulet, whom he married August 31, 1946. A lifelong Woonsocket resident, he was the son of the late Joseph and Diana (Dulac) Goulet.

Normand worked as a Foundry Machine Operator retiring in 2004, having worked during his career at the former Draper Company in Whitinsville, MA and the former Industrial Tool Company in Smithfield. A WWII Navy Veteran he was a charter member of the Woonsocket VFW post 11519, having served as their chaplain in 1993-1994. He was a communicant of St. Agatha's Church, Woonsocket. Normand will be remembered for his love of music and entertaining others. He always wanted to share a song with everyone he met, most especially "Happy Trails" ending with, until we meet again.

Besides his wife Constance, he is survived by their children, Suzanne Deroy, Joanne Lavigne, and Donna Carpentier, all of Woonsocket, Rachel Arpin of North Smithfield and Julie Evon of Douglas, MA., as well as twenty-one grandchildren and fifty-two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Marc Goulet; and his siblings Emile Goulet, Rita Lafleure and Alice Bourke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:30AM in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will be private with military honors. Calling hours are Monday from 4-7PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
