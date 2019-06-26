|
|
BURRILLVILLE - Norville J. (Clark) Patterson, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. Born in Billerica, MA, she was the daughter of the late Wallace T. Clark and the late Arlene G. (Carter) Peck.
Norville worked as an Inspector for a book publishing company before retiring.
She is survived by two sisters: Ruth Bishop of Pascoag and Muriel Morris of Johnston and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late James and Liston Clark, Norma Boulanger and June Parker.
Her funeral service and calling hours will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, beginning at 10AM with the service at 11AM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. Burial will follow the service in Pascoag Cemetery, Main St., Burrillville.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 27, 2019