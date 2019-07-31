|
BURRILLVILLE - Olympia E. "Elda" Kermack, 103, resident of Pascoag, RI, passed away July 29, 2019, at the Overlook Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late John A. Kermack. Born in Thornton, RI, a daughter of the late Anthony & Teresa (Fortini) Mottola.
Elda worked for the Zambarano Memorial Hospital as a nurse's aide for 12 years, previously working in area textiles. After working at Zambarano, she was an aide at the Overlook Nursing Home.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Dugas and her husband Francis of Charlestown, SC and Sharon Learn of Tinton Falls, NJ and her husband Richard of West Chester, PA, 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony, Edward and John Mottola, and her sisters, Angelina "Angie" Pagliarini, Mabel Mottola, Anna Madancy, Florida "Freda" Williams, Carmella "Mella" Gosselin, Elvira "Vera" McCormick and Theresa Sherman.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at 9 AM from the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Joseph's Church, Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson, MA will be private. Calling hours are prior to the Mass from 9-10:30 AM in the funeral home.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 1, 2019