|
|
WOONSOCKET - Nichols, Oscar E. "Nick", 92, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Helen I. (Comire) Nichols. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mary (Duguay) Nichols.
Oscar was the owner of Chelyn and Son Construction Company, later working for Woonsocket Housing Authority and Herrick & White Architectural Woodworkers. He enjoyed cribbage and ran a cribbage league for many years. Oscar will always be remembered for his backyard clambakes and family gatherings around the pool. He enjoyed dancing to a nice waltz and a peppy polka along with all of the popular line dances. He enjoyed visiting with family in Canada and had many humorous stories to share about the border patrol. Oscar was a baseball coach for the Bernon Little League for many years. He was a loyal fan to all of the New England sports teams; rooting on the Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots, and Celtics to many championships. Oscar was a 4th degree knight having served over 50 years in the Knights of Columbus Council 113. He was a parishioner of St. Agatha's Church and was a Navy Veteran.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three children, Cheryl-Ann Connolly of Mendon, MA, Lynn-Ann Rousseau and her husband Gary of Harrisville, Brian Nichols and his wife Christine of North Smithfield; seven grandchildren, Brittany Robichaud and her husband Matthew, Brendan Rousseau and his fiancée Samantha Chaves, Ashley Connolly and her boyfriend, Erick Deschamps, Jillian Paolino and her husband Jamie, Travis Connolly, Kelsey Nichols and Megan Nichols; three great grandchildren, Jhett and Jacee Paolino and Charlotte Robichaud. He is also survived by his sister Theresa Marini of Bellingham, MA and many nieces and nephews. Oscar was predeceased by his brother, Roland Nichols and his son-in-law, Dale Connolly.
Attendance is private but the service can be viewed live, Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 beginning at 10 AM at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/89807745 and the committal service can be viewed at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/27552115
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Oscar's memory to Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center Activities Program, 262 Poplar Street, Woonsocket, RI 02895 or Habitat for Humanity Northern RI, P.O. Box 6743, Warwick, RI 02887.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 30, 2020