Patricia A. (Drolet) Darling


1944 - 2019
Patricia A. (Drolet) Darling Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Patricia A. (Drolet) Darling, 75, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Friendly Home with her loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of Warren S. Darling.

Born in Milford, Mass. on Dec. 22, 1944, she is the daughter of the late Leo and Mildred (Reilly) Drolet. She is the loving mother of Diana Hendricks and her husband, George, of Douglas, Mass.; Edward D. Fasano and his wife, Christine, of Spring Hill, Florida; Patricia A. Mathieu of Woonsocket; Ann M. Nixon of Brookline, Mass.; Scott W. Darling and his wife, Susan, of Manville; and Daniel D. Darling and his wife, Robin, of Woonsocket. She leaves her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pat was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket and had worked as a food server at Bryant University for many years until retiring. She was a lifetime member of the Rhode Island Sport Fisherman Club. She was a talented seamstress, loved the beach and camping. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte. 126), Bellingham, Mass. Interment will follow at the Cook's Cemetery, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to service. In lieu of flowers donations to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or woundedwarriorproject.org would be appreciated.

To sign guest book visit cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 5, 2020
