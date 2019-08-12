Home

Brown Funeral Homes Inc
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
St. John's the Evangelist Church
Church St
Slatersville, RI
Patricia A. Labadie Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Patricia A. Labadie, 88, of Cumberland, and formerly of Pascoag, passed away at the Holiday Retirement Home in Lincoln.

She was the loving wife of 67 years to Albert C. Labadie. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Charles and Eulalia (Finnegan) Mallin.

Pat worked for the former Corey Construction Company in Woonsocket, retiring in 1991. Before that, she worked for the Service Color Corporation in Slatersville. She was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 17 in Blackstone. Pat was a resident of Burrillville since 1990, previously living in North Smithfield.

Besides her husband she is survived by several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, in St. John's the Evangelist Church, Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of the Keene-Brown Funeral Home in North Smithfield.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 13, 2019
