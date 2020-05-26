Patricia A. (Dilloyen) LaRose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Patricia A. (Dilloyen) LaRose, 76, passed away, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home with her family and friends by her side. She was the wife of the late Omer LaRose.

Born and lived in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William and Stella (Beck) Dilloyen.

Pat worked as a Pharmacy Picker for CVS Warehouse for her entire working life prior to retiring.

She enjoyed bowling, she was a lover of animals, and she loved to take her neighbors dogs for walks. Pat also enjoyed going with her family or friends on trips to the Casino. She always seemed to go out of her way to help others and always had a kind word to say.

She is survived by her six nieces, Maureen Krupski, Mona Nimmo, Cheryl Pynn, and Cynthia Dedora all of Smithfield, RI, Lisa Shepardson of Bellingham, MA and Christina Dedora of Smithfield, RI. Four nephews, Bobby LaRose of Vermont, Jerry LaRose of New York, Norman Plante of Bellingham, MA, and Steven Plante.

She was also the sister of the late Yvonne Krupski, Elaine Dedora, Barbara Plante, and Priscilla Buskey. She leaves behind three dear friends and caregivers, Linda, Alice and Trudy; her favorite pets Peaches, Bruno and Peanut.

Her Funeral services are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 26 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved