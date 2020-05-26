WOONSOCKET - Patricia A. (Dilloyen) LaRose, 76, passed away, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home with her family and friends by her side. She was the wife of the late Omer LaRose.



Born and lived in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William and Stella (Beck) Dilloyen.



Pat worked as a Pharmacy Picker for CVS Warehouse for her entire working life prior to retiring.



She enjoyed bowling, she was a lover of animals, and she loved to take her neighbors dogs for walks. Pat also enjoyed going with her family or friends on trips to the Casino. She always seemed to go out of her way to help others and always had a kind word to say.



She is survived by her six nieces, Maureen Krupski, Mona Nimmo, Cheryl Pynn, and Cynthia Dedora all of Smithfield, RI, Lisa Shepardson of Bellingham, MA and Christina Dedora of Smithfield, RI. Four nephews, Bobby LaRose of Vermont, Jerry LaRose of New York, Norman Plante of Bellingham, MA, and Steven Plante.



She was also the sister of the late Yvonne Krupski, Elaine Dedora, Barbara Plante, and Priscilla Buskey. She leaves behind three dear friends and caregivers, Linda, Alice and Trudy; her favorite pets Peaches, Bruno and Peanut.



Her Funeral services are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.

