Patricia A. (Collins) Work
WOONSOCKET - Patricia A. Work, 66, of Woonsocket died Thursday May 14, 2020 at HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care Center of Rhode Island in Providence.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of Jane (Russo) Collins and the late Patrick J. Collins. She was raised in Bellingham and was a graduate of Bellingham High School. She resided in Woonsocket for many years.

Affectionately known to family and friends alike as Trisha she was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at the Wrentham State School as a behavioral manager for over 35 years.

Trisha loved being at the beach. Anywhere near or on the water was truly Trisha's "happy place"! Kayaking and sailing were among her most favorite activities. Trisha found true peace and fulfillment in the sights, sounds and swells of the ocean.

Trisha will be remembered as a loving and kind person. Giving of herself to others was a part the fiber of her being. That is evidenced by her dedication and compassion she exhibited in her work with her patients and fellow co-workers. Trisha faced several very tragic times during her life with her faith as her guiding north star. She navigated those times with grace and dignity.

Trisha was the loving wife of the late Thomas Work and longtime companion of the late James Mathewson.

In addition to her mother Trisha is survived by her daughter April D'Ambra of Charlestown, RI and three grandchildren Antonio, Joel and Courtney D'Ambra. She was the sister of Maureen Collins her late husband John of Riverside, Claire Perry and her late husband John of Harrisville, Mary Marinilli of Bellingham, and Beverly Strom and her husband Christopher of Mendon, MA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

Due to current public health guidelines funeral services for Trisha will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society RI Chapter 931 Jefferson Blvd #3004 Warwick, RI 02886.

Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.

www.menardfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
