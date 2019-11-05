|
|
DELRAY BEACH, FL - Patricia Ann (Tarble) Belanger, born November 28, 1951, formerly of Woonsocket, Rhode Island died suddenly at the age of 67 at the Delray Beach Medical Center near her home in Delray Beach, Florida on October 31, 2019. She was the daughter of Wilson H. and Doris J. (Courtemanche) Tarble, and the widow of Robert Belanger, known locally as Bob Wilbur, all who have preceded her in death.
Pat grew up on Transit Street in Woonsocket and was a graduate of Woonsocket High School's class of 1970. At the time of her death, she was employed for more than 15 years as a Collections Supervisor with First Data Global Leasing in Coral Springs, FL. Despite being able to retire, she continued to work because she loved her job and especially her co-workers. She was very active with the PFC Michael J. Metcalf Post 5335 in Boynton Beach, FL where they loved her vibrant personality, generosity with her time, and especially her homemade apple pies! She will be sorely missed by all of her Florida friends.
She is survived by, and will be greatly missed by, her cherished partner Lawrence (Larry) Blocher of Del Ray Beach, FL her older brother and sister-in-law Douglas and Lynn Tarble of Bolivia, NC, her younger sister and brother in law Nancy and Alfred Stokes, of Ocala, FL and her younger brother and sister-in law James and Donna Tarble, of Yuba City, CA, along with 5 nieces and nephews. Despite living in Florida for over 30 years, she will also be missed by many friends that she remained close to in Rhode Island.
A Memorial service will be held for her in Boynton, Beach, FL. She will then be interred with her loving mother and grandparents at the St Jean-Baptiste Cemetery, in Bellingham, MA during the summer of 2020. At that time her close friends and family in Rhode Island will be invited to attend her Christian Burial.
Rest in Peace, Pat.
