NORTH SMITHFIELD - Patricia A. (Follett) Davis, 55, of North Smithfield, died peacefully October 30, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Jonathan W. Davis, whom she married May 25, 1996. Born in Framingham, MA, she was the daughter of H. Allan Follett of Ocala, FL and Marjorie (Thompson) Delaney of North Smithfield. Besides her husband and parents, she leaves her sister, Catherine Johnson of Nassau Bay, TX.
Patricia "Patti" grew up in Sudbury, MA, and graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in 1982. After high school, Patti attended Katharine Gibbs School in Boston, MA, graduating in 1984. Her first job out of college was with Temple, Barker and Sloane, a consulting firm, in the HR Department where she worked for 15+ years. In 1992, she went to work at her father's business, A&W Artesian Well before branching out with Jon to establish Ace Drilling where she served as the office manager for 18 years.
Patti had a great love for dogs and other animals. Along with her puppies, Casey, Molly, Muffin and Scooby, she loved to watch and feed the birds and bunnies in her backyard. Growing up vacationing in Bonnet Shores, RI, the beach was a source of peaceful relaxation for Patti and she would always enjoy any beach time she could have, whether it was on the Cape, in Bonnet Shores, or Antigua. Patti enjoyed getting together with friends to enjoy lunch, dinners and laughs. She was very close to her aunts whom she would get together with several times a year to enjoy card games and good food. Patti would travel as often as possible to Texas to visit with her sister Cathy and her niece and nephew Corinne and Derek along with her extended family that she loved so much.
Her visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5-8 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. Funeral services and burial will be private, but may be viewed live on Saturday at 11 AM at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/53478332
and the burial at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/35671021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776 and/or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, https://www.bcrf.org/www.holtfuneralhome.com