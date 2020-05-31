CUMBERLAND – Patricia Bellonzi, 70, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on May 27 at Landmark Hospital, after a three-week battle with COVID19. Patty had most recently resided at Oakland Grove Health Care Center in Woonsocket.
Born on March 28, 1950 in Attleboro Mass., she was a daughter of the late Leo and Doris (Kiff) Bellonzi. Patty is survived by a brother, James Bellonzi, of St. Petersburg Florida, a sister Pamela MacKenzie and her husband Bill of Wareham Mass., a niece Nicole Bellonzi and nephews Mark Lavelle and his wife Bobbie and Christopher Bellonzi. She also leaves a grand niece McKenzie Lavelle and grand nephew Connor Lavelle who she had so much fun with and loved dearly.
In her younger years she worked at The Foxboro Company for over 20 years until the company shut down and at A.T. Cross until retirement. Patty loved photography and took hundreds of photos of animals, ocean and nature. She also was a big collector. Lighthouses, snow globes, hundreds of baseball caps, pens, notebooks, nature books. The list goes on. She loved going to yard sales with her mother, thus the large collection of items. She also loved listening to music and dancing. She had great rhythm. She especially loved rap music for the loud beat. Her sister would take her out from the nursing home and play music in the car full blast for her. No quiet dull stuff . Patty also loved to laugh and had a great spirit. She especially had many fun times with her cousin Dawn who was more like a sister to her.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Patricia's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 15 guests and family members may be in the funeral home at any given time. Upon arrival, funeral home staff ask you remain in your vehicle and you will be notified when you are able to enter the building. Face coverings are required for entry into the funeral home. The service will be held outdoors (weather permitting) and broadcast to guests in attendance on 90.7 FM in the safety of their vehicles. During the visitation, a play list of Patricia's favorite songs and memories will be played as guests honor her life.
In lieu of lowers memorial gifts to the Boston Children's Hospital Trust or R.I. Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
https://www.alz.org/ri or http://giving.childrenshospital.org/ways-to-give/honor-memorial-giving/index.html
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 31 to Jun. 18, 2020.