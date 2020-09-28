NORTH SMITHFIELD - Patricia E. (Lecuivre) Dubois, 75, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side, on Friday September 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Roger Dubois, whom she married May 21, 1966.Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Virginia (Shea) Lecuivre.Prior to retiring from Miriam Hospital of Providence in 2011, Pat worked for S&H Green Stamps, Save Rite, Cape Cod Ice Cream and Lums. She enjoyed volunteering for the Woonsocket Library, Stadium Theatre and Adopt-A-Family, including many years serving on the Board of Directors. Pat mostly enjoyed spending time with her family on her deck playing cards, listening to the birds and playing with her grandchildren.Besides her husband Roger, she is survived by their three daughters, Michelle Bell and her partner, Bruce Auger of Hope, RI, Mary Anne Deslauriers and her husband, Ray of Smithfield, RI, and Monette Patrie and her husband, Theo of Oakland, RI; her brother, John Lecuivre of Albion; two sisters, Sue Rennie of Woonsocket, and Judy Lecuivre of Pascoag; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Gilbert and Paul Lecuivre.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Church,1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, MA. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-7 PM, in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, MA 22215.