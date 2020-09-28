1/1
Patricia Evelyn (Lecuivre) Dubois
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Patricia E. (Lecuivre) Dubois, 75, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side, on Friday September 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Roger Dubois, whom she married May 21, 1966.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Virginia (Shea) Lecuivre.

Prior to retiring from Miriam Hospital of Providence in 2011, Pat worked for S&H Green Stamps, Save Rite, Cape Cod Ice Cream and Lums. She enjoyed volunteering for the Woonsocket Library, Stadium Theatre and Adopt-A-Family, including many years serving on the Board of Directors. Pat mostly enjoyed spending time with her family on her deck playing cards, listening to the birds and playing with her grandchildren.

Besides her husband Roger, she is survived by their three daughters, Michelle Bell and her partner, Bruce Auger of Hope, RI, Mary Anne Deslauriers and her husband, Ray of Smithfield, RI, and Monette Patrie and her husband, Theo of Oakland, RI; her brother, John Lecuivre of Albion; two sisters, Sue Rennie of Woonsocket, and Judy Lecuivre of Pascoag; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Gilbert and Paul Lecuivre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Church,1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, MA. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-7 PM, in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, MA 22215.
www.holtfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 28 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved