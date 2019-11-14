|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Patricia May (Daley) Bearden, 88, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on November 14, 2019 at her home in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Robert T. Bearden, Jr. Born in Carroll County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Mary (Wilhelm) Daley.
She worked as a hairstylist with her sister Marie at Daley's Salon in Arbutus, MD until she married Robert and started a family. She was a stay-at-home mom for 20+ years before re-joining the workforce at High Point High School, where she was the friendliest lunch lady, until 1983. She then worked at the original Wal-Mart in Albuquerque, NM as a door greeter until her retirement. She loved hosting the youth group at her house, and helping out with majorette events for her five daughters. She also did part-time modeling for Fashion Bug in Woonsocket, and was a longtime resident of Kennedy Manor prior to taking up residence in St. Antoine, where she was a joy to all who knew her.
Patricia wished for everyone to, "enjoy life, and really enjoy it"!
She is survived by her five daughters, Carmen Valdez, Deborah Sauders, Brenda Bearden-Krob, Sondra Bennett, and Karyn Paradis; Ten grandchildren, Ashley Valdez, Kelly Emsoff, Elisha Chapman, Collette Sanders, Hannah Bennett, Heather Southwick, Brittany Huffman, Zachary Bennett, Christopher Paradis and Taylor Bearden; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 beginning with visitation at 10 AM, followed by a service at 12 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Antoine Activities Fund, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 15, 2019