BELLINGHAM - Paul A. Latraverse, Jr., 59, of Bellingham, MA passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 16, 2019. Born in Woonsocket, RI on April 12, 1960 the son of Paul A. Latraverse, Sr. of Woonsocket, RI and Rosemarie (Brunelle) Woods of North Smithfield, RI. He is the brother of Jacqueline Stone of Millville, MA and Lisa Ann Latraverse of Woonsocket, RI. He leaves his cherished niece Kelley Price and nephews Matthew Price, Joshua Parenteau and the late Michael Latraverse. He also leaves his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Paul was a resident of Bellingham formerly of Woonsocket and was a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1978. He worked for A-1 Radiator in Woonsocket for over 20 years and previously at EMC in Franklin for many years.
Paul loved to golf, fish, playing cards, trips to the casinos and was an avid sports fan. Paul will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visiting hours are on Friday, September 20th from 5PM to 7PM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Interment will be private.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 18, 2019