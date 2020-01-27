|
PALM BAY, FL - Paul E. Lanoie (73) died peacefully at home in Palm Bay, FL. on January 22, 2020. Born January 29, 1946 in Woonsocket, he was the son of Gaston and Jeanette (Desaulniers) Lanoie and is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane (Lapierre) Lanoie.
He was an Army National Guard veteran. He was also an active volunteer with East Woonsocket Little League where he was a coach and umpire. Paul was also a member of the Cercle Laurier and Italian Workingman's Club. Before retiring he was a Production Manager at Hyman, Brickle & Sons. After retiring to Florida, he enjoyed being a volunteer in the V-cop program with the Palm Bay Police. In the summers, he lived in South Kingstown where he spent his days doing what he loved; listening to the Red Sox, quahogging, and sitting on the beach in Matunuck working on his tan.
Besides his wife, he leaves his son, Brian Lanoie and his wife Julia Johnston, his daughter Kerri Pomfret and her husband, Daniel Pomfret and grandchildren, Jacob, Evan and Grace, as well as his sister, Pauline Beaudry and predeceased by his brother Esdras Lanoie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of St. Francis Foundation, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Agatha's Church in Woonsocket on March 14, 2020 at 10am. Calling hours will be 1 hr. prior to the mass.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 28, 2020