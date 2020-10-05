ROCHESTER - Paul H. Beaudin, 94, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1926 in Adams, MA. The family moved to Forestdale, RI where he lived most of his life before moving to Rochester, NH in 1995.
Paul was pre-deceased by his wife of 69 years, Theresa. Survivors include three sons, David and wife Caroline of Durham, NC, Mark of Durango, CO, and Thomas of Ignacio, CO, one daughter Paula of E. Rochester and a grand-daughter, Allison Marino of Los Angeles, CA, one sister Louise Vanhouwe of Forestdale, RI, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 12th at Holy Rosary Church, 189 N. Main St. in Rochester. Burial will be at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
