Paul M. Belisle

Paul M. Belisle Obituary
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Paul M. Belisle, 89, of North Smithfield, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, in The Friendly Home. He was the husband of Pauline O. (Baillargeon) Belisle. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Cora (Proulx) Belisle.
Mr. Belisle was a milk processor for Wrights Dairy Farm for 43 years, retiring in 1995. He was a communicant of the former Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church. Mr. Belisle was a member of Memory Lanes Bowling League, the St. Josephs Senior Citizens, and the Christian Seniors Group. He played for the Field of Dreams softball league.
Along with his wife Pauline, he leaves their children, Richard P. Belisle and his wife Nancy of Cumberland, Marc D. Belisle and his wife Penny and Michael F. Belisle and his wife Donna, all of Blackstone, MA, and Paula J. Samek and her husband Paul of Woonsocket; his brother, Raymond W. Belisle of Forestdale; four grandchildren, Derek, Jason, and Jennifer Becker, and Allison Ranieri; and six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Logan, Owen, Madison, and Lucas.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 16, 2020
