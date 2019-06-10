WOONSOCKET -

"Be still my heart"

Paul M. Duguay 93, formerly of Wood Ave., passed away June 6, 2019 at The Friendly Home. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Alfred and Dorilda (Berard) Duguay. Paul served in the US Navy from 1943-1950 and in the US Air Force from 1954-1958. He worked as an auto parts salesman for several area car dealers.

At the age of twelve, Paul fell in love with movies. Here are his favorites;

The Third Man, The Magnificent Ambersons, Paths of Glory, The Reivers, Emperor of the North, The Treasure of Sierra Madre. He greatly admired the mind of Orsen Wells. Paul believed that music excites our very soul and enjoyed Ravel's Beloro and George Enescu's Romanian Rhapsody No.1.

Burial in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham will be private.