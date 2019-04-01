GREENEVILLE, TN - Paul O. Brouillette, 91 years old, formerly of Port St. Lucie, Florida died on March 29, 2019 in Greeneville, Tennessee after a long illness.

Born January 13, 1928, in Central Falls, Rhode Island, he was the youngest child of the late Bernard Brouillette and the late Reina Ledoux of Rhode Island. Paul was recently widowed by his wife of over 66 years, Cecile (Lefebvre). He was also the brother of the late Florence Murray of Woonsocket, RI and the late Jeanette Peloquin of California. He is survived by his five children, Ann Sayles of Venice, Florida, Elise Farrell of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Celeste Lemieux of Chuckey, Tennessee, Paul M Brouillette of Coventy, Rhode Island and Jane Cloutier of Jupiter, Florida. He is also survived by a brother, Bernard Brouillette of Bellingham, Massachusetts and a sister, Edna Lacroix of Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Additionally, he is also survived by nine grandchildren: Laura, Jennifer, Erica, Rachel, Alison, Michael, Catherine, Sara and Evan, and six great-grandchildren: Britta, Desi, Celeste, Louis, Ava and Hayley.

After serving in the Navy at the close of WWII, Paul worked for many years as a pipefitter and welder for Bassett and Company in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and then was the owner/ operator of Amcil & Company until his retirement. After moving to Florida, Paul was a communicant, Eucharistic minister and sacristan of Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie.

Paul enjoyed working and helping others and his duties at his church. He also enjoyed gardening, poetry, music (especially polkas) and painting. Paul enjoyed a long life and had great faith that God watched over him the entire time he was on the earth.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Greeneville, Tennessee and burial will be at the Highland Memorial Park in Johnston, RI.