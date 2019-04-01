SHELBY, OH - Paul R. Carriere, age 58, of Shelby, Ohio, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. Paul was born May 2, 1960 in Woonsocket, RI, the son of the late Raymond and Doris (Frigon) Carriere. He was a 1978 graduate of Woonsocket Vocational Technical School. Paul was in sales his entire career in both the insurance and technology industries. Before moving to Ohio, Paul ran the Carriere-Soucy Insurance Agency in Warwick and, in Ohio, the majority of his career was with MT Business Technologies in Mansfield.

While still living in Rhode Island, Paul was active as a member of the GWCRS School Board, CYO athletics- coaching girls basketball, and the Jaycees. With Jaycees, he had been president at both local and state levels. As a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby, Paul actively volunteered for anything that promoted the betterment of the church or school. With St. Mary School, Paul was a past member of the school advisory council and had been a Jets coach as well as serving as the Jets Athletic Director. Paul was a fourth degree member of the Shelby Knights of Columbus Council #1968. He was also a former Jackson Township Trustee.

Paul loved golfing, was an avid bird watcher, was a passionate New England sports fan, and enjoyed refinishing, refurbishing, and reupholstering furniture and other wood pieces. He also made Olde Whaler candles for several years.

Paul is survived by his wife, Denise M. (Friebel) Carriere, whom he wed on September 12, 1987; 3 children: Alana (Eddie) Wagoner of Morgantown, WV, Joseph R. Carriere of St. Michaels, AZ, and Jacob P. Carriere of Cleveland, OH; 2 grandchildren: Benji and Winnie Wagoner; 2 sisters and 2 brothers: Susan (Tom) Lemieux of North Smithfield, RI, David (Maria) Carriere of Barrington, RI, Christopher Carriere (Russell Dussault) of Woonsocket, RI, and Celeste (Jeff) Carriere - Chalut of Cranston, RI; father-in-law: Dick Friebel of Shelby; in- laws: Becky (Victor) Morris, Shelly (Mike) Gwirtz, and Mark (Julie) Friebel; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. His parents and his mother in law, Mickey Friebel, preceded him in death.

Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where a rosary will be recited at 8 pm. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:30 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby, with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating and Fr. Chris Mileski concelebrating. Burial will follow in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary School or Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 2, 2019