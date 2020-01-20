|
|
CUMBERLAND - Paul R. Frigon, 56, of Cumberland, RI, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was the loving, devoted husband of Michelle Lambert-Frigon. He was employed at Synagro, in Woonsocket, RI, for approximately 12 years. A beloved, loving, supporting spouse, father, step-father, grandfather, and friend, Paul was happiest being surrounded and spending time with those he loved. An avid gardener, he enjoyed tending his vegetable gardens each year. He loved both fishing and traveling; especially spending time at the ocean. Watching football, hockey, and baseball with family and friends brought him much joy. He enjoyed his numerous trips to Twin River, Foxwoods, and Las Vegas. Paul lived his life to the fullest, each and every day. His open heart and friendship were his greatest gifts to everyone that loved him.
Born in Woonsocket, RI, he is the son of Claire (Morrisseau) Pointon, of Woonsocket, and the late Robert Frigon. Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving family: daughter, Renee Frigon and her spouse, Brian Rozzero; step-son, Christopher Lambert; step-daughter, Danielle Lambert; and his beloved granddaughter, Lauren Jean Rozzero. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Frigon and his sister, Suzanne Difiore. He was also brother to his deceased sister, Jeanne Nespolo.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Paul's Life Celebration to be held on Thursday, January 23rd, with Visiting Hours from 5 PM to 8 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland and continuing on Friday, January 24th, with a Funeral Mass at 11 AM in the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary Chapel, at 399 Fruit Hill Ave, North Providence, RI 02911.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paul's favorite charity: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 / [email protected]. Online guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 21, 2020