Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Paul R. Tessier

Paul R. Tessier Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Paul R. Tessier 66, of Mill St., Woonsocket passed away May 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Norman and Ella (Paget) Tessier. He was a North Smithfield resident most of his life. Paul was a truck driver for Garelick Farms for over thirty years. He was a member of Cercle Laurier.
He is survived by his son Joshua Tessier and his spouse Jaime of Burrillville, daughter Sharleen Rainville and her spouse Jamie also of Burrillville, four grandchildren: Ryan, Andrew, Nathan, and Evan and three brothers: Norman Tessier Jr. of Manville, Ronald Tessier of Brattleboro VT, and David Tessier of North Smithfield.
Calling hours will be held Friday, 4-7 PM in the Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St Woonsocket, with a brief prayer service beginning at 6:45. In lieu of flowers please donate to Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 230087 Encinitas CA. 02023.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for directions and guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 22, 2019
