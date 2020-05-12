BLACKSTONE - Paul T. Marchand, 77, of Blackstone, MA, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, MA. He was the husband of the late Kay (Lick) Marchand. He was the loving father of Paul T. Marchand, Jr. and his wife, Nancy of Hill, NH and Steven D. Marchand and his girlfriend Kim of Belmont, NH.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary, guest book and memorial donations visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary, guest book and memorial donations visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 12 to May 20, 2020.