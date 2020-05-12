Paul T. Marchand
BLACKSTONE - Paul T. Marchand, 77, of Blackstone, MA, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, MA. He was the husband of the late Kay (Lick) Marchand. He was the loving father of Paul T. Marchand, Jr. and his wife, Nancy of Hill, NH and Steven D. Marchand and his girlfriend Kim of Belmont, NH.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary, guest book and memorial donations visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 12 to May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
