FLORIDA - Paul T. Willett, 92, of The Villages of Florida passed away on April 24, 2020, at the Elan Buena Vista Assisted Living. He was the husband of Gloria (Proulx) Willet of FL and the late Edna M. (Longton) Willett. Born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Aldor & Mary (Carroll) Willett.Paul worked for the Woonsocket Postal Service where his route was Park Ave. and the Park Square area for 27 years, retiring in 1987. He lived most of his life in North Smithfield. He was a member of the Lincoln Country Club and the National Association of Letter Carriers. Paul was RI State Senior Golf Champion at the RI Country Club.Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Helen MacNeil and Darlene Levitre, both of Florida.He was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Willett, Evelyn Bentley and Claire Ogren.Funeral services and burial in Union Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, North Smithfield, RI.