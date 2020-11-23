1/1
Paul W. Carriere
WOONSOCKET - Paul W. Carriere, 86, of Woonsocket, RI passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. He is the husband of the late Eleanor R. (McGrath) Carriere. Born in Woonsocket, RI on August 28, 1934, he is the son of the late Leo and Alice (Provost) Carriere. He is the loving father of Joseph Considine and his wife, Lisa of Bellingham, MA, Kathleen M. Autote and her fiancé, Edward Marshall of Woonsocket, RI, Ellen Bernard and her husband, Alan of North Carolina, and Susan Considine of Bellingham, MA. He leaves his cherished 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and his late granddaughter Sarah L. Ingersoll.

Paul was a resident of Woonsocket formerly of Bellingham and Mapleville where he was raised. He worked as a custodian for the Town of Bellingham for over 20 years until retiring in 2003. He also had worked as a pipe fitter.

He was a United States Army and Army Reserve Veteran serving from 1956 - 1962.

He was a member of St. Joseph's Veterans Association in Woonsocket. He was a devoted Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins fan and enjoyed camping and trips to the casinos. Paul was the life of the party and never missed an opportunity to dance with the ladies. His greatest joy was his family and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a Pepere to everyone that knew him. Paul will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 24th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
