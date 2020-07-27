WOONSOCKET - Paula A. Sylvestre 77, of Priscilla Rd. died July 19, 2020 at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Richard H. Sylvestre. Born in Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late Walter W. and Marion P. (Freeman) Elsey. Paula was the general manager at D'Angelo's for ten years before retiring in the early 1990s. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she leaves a son Eric Duty of Woonsocket, two sisters, Jessica Powers of Attleboro, and Sandy Fuller of NC, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons Ace and Randy Duty and three brothers.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com
