1/1
Paula A. Sylvestre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Paula A. Sylvestre 77, of Priscilla Rd. died July 19, 2020 at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Richard H. Sylvestre. Born in Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late Walter W. and Marion P. (Freeman) Elsey. Paula was the general manager at D'Angelo's for ten years before retiring in the early 1990s. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she leaves a son Eric Duty of Woonsocket, two sisters, Jessica Powers of Attleboro, and Sandy Fuller of NC, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons Ace and Randy Duty and three brothers.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 27 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved