WOONSOCKET - Pauline B. (Paul) Beauchemin, 92, of Woonsocket, RI passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence, No. Smithfield, RI. She is the wife of the late Rene C. Beauchemin. Born in Woonsocket on August 11, 1927 the daughter of the late Calixte and Rosilda (Breauilt) Paul. She is the loving mother of Normand P. Beauchemin and his wife, Susan Walsh of Norwood, MA. She leaves her cherished grandchildren James and Vivien Beauchemin. She is the sister of the late Raymond, Normand, Gilbert, Leo, Hubert, Bertrand, Gilberte and Muriel Paul and Rejeanne Malboeuf. She leaves many nieces and nephews.
She was a lifelong resident of Woonsocket and had worked as a telephone operator and as a dental assistant for Gilbert Paul at his office in Manville.
She enjoyed opera and sang in the Rhode Island Civic Choral and was a member of the KBG. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories Church. She will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are private due to the COVID-19 Virus. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Pauline Beauchemin to the Father Marot CYO Center, 174 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895 would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfunralhome.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 26 to Jun. 3, 2020.