MILLVILLE - Pauline B. (Nichols) Larue, 78, of Millville, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Camillus Health Center, Whitinsville, MA. She is the beloved wife for 56 years of Lucien E. Larue. Born in Woonsocket, RI on May 8, 1940, she is the daughter of the late Edmond and Germaine (Lescarbeau) Nichols. She is the loving mother of Raymond Larue of Woonsocket, RI and David Larue of Florida. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Kayla Shoemarker and her husband Erin of Woonsocket, RI and Justin Larue of Cumberland, RI, and Scott Larue of Florida, and her great-granddaughter Aria Shoemaker. She is the sister of Roger Nichols and his wife, Olive of Woonsocket, RI and the late Paul Nichols.

A longtime resident of Millville formerly of Blackstone, she was a graduate of St. Clare High School Class of 1958. Pauline operated a Day Care in Millville for over 18 years. She also had worked at St. Antoine Residence and Hanora Spinning.

She was a parishioner of St. Augustine Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, wood burning, traveling, boating and camping. Pauline will be greatly missed.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 12:30PM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St., (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA Visiting hours from 10:30AM 12:30PM prior to service.

Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham.

To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 5, 2019