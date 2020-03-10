|
CUMBERLAND - Pauline C. Beauregard, 89, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Leo C. Beauregard. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Alice (Desilets) Masse. Pauline was a very active member of Saint Joan of Arc Church.
She is survived by her children, Robert L. Beauregard, Louise Ann Gaudette, and John P. Beauregard, her five grandsons, Michael, Richard, and Robbie Beauregard, Jason and Matthew Gaudette and four great grandchildren, Makayla, Samantha, Julia, and Wesley. She was the mother of the late Richard W. Beauregard and the sister of the late Gertrude Cross, Alice Olivastro, Richard Masse, and Leo Paul Masse.
The funeral will be held Friday, March 13th at 9 AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home.
www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 11, 2020