COVENTRY - Pauline Constances (Daigneault) Frail whom was born on 11 Jan 1936 to Edgar L. Daigneault and Alice A. Lozeau passed away on 20 Feb 2019 at the home of her son Bruce and his wife Anna, 19 Briar Point Aveune, where she had been living. Pauline was predeceased by her daughter Karen Ann (Frail) Boucher Henchir d. 05 Sept 2014 and her loving husband Thomas Vincent Frail Jr. d. 30 October 2014.

Pauline is survived by her granddaughters Sarah and Heather (Karen's daughters) and their children Autumn and Aysha (Sarah's daughters) and grandson Gage Bennett (Heather's son), daughter Michelle Valerie (Frail) Arruda McCaughey and her husband James Francis McCaughey and her daughter Paula and granddaughter Elyssa. Pauline is also survived by her son Bruce D. Frail and his wife Anna L. (Handy) Frail, their three children Amber Lynn Frail and her fiancé Stephen "Ginga" Normand, Dr. Thomas James Frail and his wife Dr. Renee (Dufresne-Dixon) Frail and Benjamin Joseph Frail and his wife Corporal Robyn (Vespia) Frail and their two sons Chace Thomas Frail and Colin Arthur Frail.

There will be no wake but services are scheduled for 11am on Tuesday (26 Feb 2019) at the Rhode Island Veterans' Cemetery in Exeter, RI where she will be interred with Thomas. In lieu of flowers or donations Hug and Hold someone you Love. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com.