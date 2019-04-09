NORTH SMITHFIELD - Pauline E. (Lemay) Gagnon, 96 of North Smithfield, died February 26, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Rene E. Gagnon. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Laura (San Souci) Lemay. She lived in Woonsocket most of her life before moving to North Smithfield in 1991.

She worked at Miller Electric Co. in Woonsocket, retiring in 1987.Pauline was a communicant of Holy Family Church.

Pauline is survived by two sons, Jacques 'Corky' and Jane Gagnon, Marc and Maria Gagnon both of Woonsocket; three daughters, Denise Daluz of Canton, MA.; Jacqueline and Andre Lemoine of Mapleville, RI; Andree Theroux of Woonsocket and her daughter-in-law, Susan Gagnon of Snohomish,Washington; two brothers, Richard Lemay of North Smithfield; Paul Lemay of Venice, FL; a sister, Dolores Hartman of Topsfield, MA; fifteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson. She is also preceded in death by her son, Richard Gagnon who died on December 2, 2018; a brother Henry Lemay, a sister Suzanne Messier and her son-in-laws Alfred Daluz and Roland Theroux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10am in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket.

