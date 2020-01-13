Home

Pauline E. Murphy Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Pauline E. Murphy, 82, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center with her family by her side.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Cordelia (Michaud) Murphy.
Pauline worked for Univis Optical in North Attleboro for 36 years and also for Sadwins Curtain in Woonsocket prior to retiring.
She was a very loving and selfless person, she cared for her parents, aunts and siblings who fell ill and was like a second mother to many of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she enjoyed spending time with. She loved playing bingo with the many friends she met while residing at Chateau Clare. Prior to residing at Chateau Clare she lived on Roberts Street for many years.
She is survived by one brother, John Murphy of Bangor, Maine, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was the sister of the late Edward Murphy Jr., Theresa Bartholomy, George Murphy, Joseph Murphy, Claire Hutchins, and Lucien Murphy.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Precious Blood Church 94 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket, RI. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5-8 PM. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 14, 2020
