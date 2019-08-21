|
|
WOONSOCKET - Pauline G. (Benoit) Renaud, a lifelong resident of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully at the Friendly Home on August 15th, with her loving family by her side. Born July 10, 1946, she was the loving wife of Edgar A. Renaud. She was the daughter of the late Ferdinand & Viola (Jerry) Benoit.
Pauline was a homemaker who dedicated herself to raising her children and caring for her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing BINGO, fishing and going on long rides.
Besides her husband, Pauline is survived by 4 children: Sheryl and her husband James Camp of Woonsocket; Donna Marcotte and her partner Annette Niemczyk of Pascoag; Edgar Renaud Jr. and his companion Jennifer Marsella of Warwick and Richard and his wife Tammy Renaud of Pascoag. Pauline leaves 1 Brother, Theodore Benoit of Florida; 2 sisters, Janice Mercier and Simone Gamache, both of Woonsocket; 7 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Samuel Benoit, Alice Labine, Roland Benoit and Raymond Benoit and the Mother-In-Law of the late Debra (Cournoyer) Renaud.
Relatives & Friends are invited to Visitation hours on Saturday, (August 24th) from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. followed by a Prayer service at 7:00 P.M. at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the: RI, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI, 02906. Kubaskafueralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 22, 2019