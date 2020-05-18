BLACKSTONE - Pauline J. Binette, 90, of Blackstone, MA, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Woonsocket Health Center. Born in Blackstone, MA on October 7, 1929, she is the daughter of the late Leo W. and Marie A. (Cotnoir) Binette. She is the loving sister of the late Alice R. Binette, Margaret R. Binette, Leo G. Binette and Madeline Sitko. She leaves several cousins.
Pauline was a lifelong resident of Blackstone and a graduate of Blackstone High School. She worked as a stitcher for may years before retiring at Jacob Finkelstein & Sons, Inc. She was a communicant of St. Paul's Church. She enjoyed reading, traveling and trips to the casinos. Devoted to her family, she will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are private due to the COVID-19 Virus with burial in the family lot at St. Paul's Cemetery, Blackstone, MA.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest took visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 18 to May 19, 2020.