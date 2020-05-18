Pauline J. Binette
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACKSTONE - Pauline J. Binette, 90, of Blackstone, MA, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Woonsocket Health Center. Born in Blackstone, MA on October 7, 1929, she is the daughter of the late Leo W. and Marie A. (Cotnoir) Binette. She is the loving sister of the late Alice R. Binette, Margaret R. Binette, Leo G. Binette and Madeline Sitko. She leaves several cousins.

Pauline was a lifelong resident of Blackstone and a graduate of Blackstone High School. She worked as a stitcher for may years before retiring at Jacob Finkelstein & Sons, Inc. She was a communicant of St. Paul's Church. She enjoyed reading, traveling and trips to the casinos. Devoted to her family, she will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are private due to the COVID-19 Virus with burial in the family lot at St. Paul's Cemetery, Blackstone, MA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest took visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved