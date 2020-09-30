1/1
Pauline M. Dagesse
WOONSOCKET - Pauline M. Dagesse 81 of Main St. passed away on September 26, 2020 at Overlook Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Emile M. Dagesse. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Fabiola (Lamothe) Henault.

Pauline retired in 2001 from CVS Inc. after several years of employment. She then worked as a lunch monitor at the Leo A. Savoie and Gov. Aram J. Pothier Elementary Schools. Pauline enjoyed making puzzles, reading, playing bocce, and doing cross-stitching.

She is survived by her daughter Mary A. Porter and her husband Brian of Woonsocket, a brother Richard Henault and his wife Peggy of Arkansas, her two wonder- ful granddaughters, whom she adored, Ashley P. Swenson of Cumberland and Erika M. Swenson of Warwick, a step-granddaughter Crystal Lacouture and her husband Josh and three step-great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Summer, and Levi. She was predeceased by her daughter Patricia Robin Dagesse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial in St Jean Baptiste Cemetery will be private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 30 to Oct. 8, 2020.
