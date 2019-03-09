WOONSOCKET. - Pauline R. Morse 75, of Mendon Rd. died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in St. Antoine Residence with her family by her side.



Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Gerard and Diane (Girard) Beaulieu, Pauline worked as an LPN for Woonsocket Hospital and Landmark Medical Center for 48 years prior to retiring.



She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Pauline also enjoyed camping and the ocean. Pauline was a people person and enjoyed going to various functions with friends.



She is survived by one son, Donald J. Morse and his wife Cheryl of Woonsocket; two brothers, Gerald J.A. Beaulieu of Burrillville and Ronald A. Beaulieu of Providence. Five grandchildren, Jessica Harnois of Cumberland, Joshua J., Justin J. and Jenifer D. Morse all of Woonsocket, and Joseph DJ Morse of Ohio; four great grandchildren, Jaden, Rylee, Elijah and Grace Mae.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Precious Blood Church 94 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited. The family will have a receiving line from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to mass. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 10, 2019