Pauline S. (Larocque) Notorangelo

Pauline S. (Larocque) Notorangelo Obituary
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Pauline S. Notorangelo, 85, of Village Way passed away peacefully Monday, September 2, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Matteo Notorangelo.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Herve and Helene (Tessier) Larocque.
Pauline worked in the Purchasing Department for CVS for several years and also as a Receptionist at St. Antoine Residence prior to retiring.
She enjoyed going to Foxwoods with family and friends. She was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time at the ocean and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her two children, Michael Notorangelo of Woonsocket and Jo-Ann Notorangelo and her husband Benney Abney of Woonsocket. Two grandchildren, Melissa Notorangelo of N. Hampton, MA, and Benny Notorangelo of Woonsocket. And three step grandchildren, Salina Davignon, of CT. Nik-Kia Thomas of FL and Sasha Askew of Riverside, RI. She also leaves behind her two best friends, Sandra Baldelli and Jean "Bunny" St. Pere. She was also the mother-in-law to the late Susan Notorangelo.
Pauline's Funeral Services are private. The S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 6, 2019
