WOONSOCKET - Pauline T. Allard 85, of Larch St. Woonsocket, died peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at home of natural causes, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Leo J. Allard. Born May 1, 1935 in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Lionel and Maria (Trudel) Rainville. She resided in Woonsocket for most of her life and graduated from St. Claire High School. Pauline was a packer and inspector for Tech Industries for sixteen years retiring in 1992.
Pauline is survived by her daughter Lisa Allard-Noreau and her husband Chuck of Woonsocket, daughters-in-law Claire Allard of N. Smithfield, and Martha Allard of Lakeland, FL, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Pauline was predeceased by her sons Richard, and Michael Allard.
Funeral Arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 19 to May 27, 2020.