WOONSOCKET - Pauline T. Beaudet, 90, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on December 27, 2019, at the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI.
She was the wife of the late Arthur H. Beaudet. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Leo & Jeannette (Malo) Lapierre.
Pauline worked for the former C.D. Burnes Co and the former Amperex Corp. She was a lifelong Woonsocket resident.
She is survived by her children, Richard E. Beaudet of Albion, Madeleine Telfeyan of Little Compton, Doris DaPonte of Bristol and Marie LaRose of Blackstone, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She is also survived by her siblings, Leo Lapierre of Manville, Claire LaRoche of Woonsocket and Doris Lanctot of North Smithfield.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at 9am from the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave. Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in All Saints Church in Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, MA. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4-7 PM. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimers Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Drive Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 31, 2019