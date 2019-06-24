BURRILLVILLE - Pauline E. Carpenter, 99, of Pascoag, RI, passed away on June 20, 2019, at the Overlook Nursing Home.

Born in Gardner, MA, daughter of the late Emerson & Marie (Quintal) Pratt.

Pauline worked for the Zambarano Memorial Hospital for 14 years, retiring in 1983. Before that she worked for the former Stillwater Worsted Mill in Harrisville. She lived most of her life in Burrillville. She was a member of the Pascoag Volunteer Fire Department Hose #2 women's auxiliary and the Glocester, (Greenville), Senior Citizens. She also was a former member of the Royal travelers in Woonsocket.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael Carpenter of Glendale and David Carpenter of Pascoag, 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her companion, Harold Walker and her siblings, Harold, Nelson, Ernest, Jeanette, Florence, Blanche, Eva, Sydney, Raymond, Larry and Louise.

A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy. Oakland burial will follow in Pascoag Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 9-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

