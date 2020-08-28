CUMBERLAND - Pauline T. Patenaude, 65, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020 at home.She was the beloved wife of Robert Patenaude. They were happily married for 44 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Bernadette (Bastien) Roy and the late Roland Roy. Pauline graduated from Bellingham High School and attended Bryant College. She worked for Equity One and then became a self-employed processor for the last 24 years, co-workers always spoke of her intelligence and professionalism.Pauline truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Her quick wit would always made everybody smile, she had a great sense of humor. Hopefully, you'll smile when you think of her. Pauline was an avid hockey fan, loved her dogs Shiloh and Sophie and loved the company of her nephews.Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by her sister, Janice Denomme, her brothers, Roland and Leo Roy, and her nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Roy.Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday at 11 AM in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held Monday from 6-8 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.