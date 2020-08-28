1/1
Pauline T. Patenaude
CUMBERLAND - Pauline T. Patenaude, 65, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020 at home.

She was the beloved wife of Robert Patenaude. They were happily married for 44 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Bernadette (Bastien) Roy and the late Roland Roy. Pauline graduated from Bellingham High School and attended Bryant College. She worked for Equity One and then became a self-employed processor for the last 24 years, co-workers always spoke of her intelligence and professionalism.

Pauline truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Her quick wit would always made everybody smile, she had a great sense of humor. Hopefully, you'll smile when you think of her. Pauline was an avid hockey fan, loved her dogs Shiloh and Sophie and loved the company of her nephews.

Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by her sister, Janice Denomme, her brothers, Roland and Leo Roy, and her nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Roy.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday at 11 AM in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held Monday from 6-8 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 28 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
Wayne and I send our deepest sympathy to you all. Roland, Michelle, Matt and Adam we love you and send hugs and prayers.
Rosie cross
Friend
August 27, 2020
May you be in complete peace with the Lord and your loved ones who preceded you.
I Will always remember being Your Escort for Roland and Michelle’s Wedding. That was how I truly got to know what a Wonderful person you are.
It is in the Name Pauline...
Brian Roderick
Family
