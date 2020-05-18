WOONSOCKET - Pearl H. (Champagne) Gonsalves, 75, of Woonsocket, died Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late John Gonsalves, II. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Hector and Daisy (Houle) Champagne.
Pearl worked as a nurses aide for Woonsocket Health Center.
She leaves her son, John Gonsalves, III and his wife Dawn of Chepachet; four daughters, Janet Fleurant and her husband Douglas of Harrisville, Debra Disautell and her husband Dwayne of North Smithfield, Tammy Roy and her husband Jean Guy and Dawn Chapdelaine and her husband Marc, both of Woonsocket; two brothers, Armand Champagne of Pascoag and Robert Champagne of Woonsocket; two sisters, Simone Daniels of Mississippi, and Ida Hoyt of North Smithfield; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren. She was preceased by her brother, Leon Champagne, and three sisters, Madeline Lambert, Pamelia Pare, and Margaret Dubois.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services are private, but will be available to be viewed live Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/89314708.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Pearl worked as a nurses aide for Woonsocket Health Center.
She leaves her son, John Gonsalves, III and his wife Dawn of Chepachet; four daughters, Janet Fleurant and her husband Douglas of Harrisville, Debra Disautell and her husband Dwayne of North Smithfield, Tammy Roy and her husband Jean Guy and Dawn Chapdelaine and her husband Marc, both of Woonsocket; two brothers, Armand Champagne of Pascoag and Robert Champagne of Woonsocket; two sisters, Simone Daniels of Mississippi, and Ida Hoyt of North Smithfield; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren. She was preceased by her brother, Leon Champagne, and three sisters, Madeline Lambert, Pamelia Pare, and Margaret Dubois.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services are private, but will be available to be viewed live Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/89314708.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 18 to May 26, 2020.