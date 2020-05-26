WOONSOCKET - Pearl V. (Jacob) Glatky, 85. Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on January 18th, 1935. She passed away peacefully on Monday May 18th, 2020 at Oakland Grove Health Center.



She was a 1953 graduate of Woonsocket High School. Pearl was employed by Narragansett, Rathbun Outlet and Wrentham State School.



She was predeceased by her husband Morris Glatky, father Arthur Jacob, mother Grace (Duhamel) Jacob and her brother Richard Jacob.



She is survived by her brother John Jacob, sister Rose Hopkins, nieces Deanna and Charlene Clouse and nephews Paul and Peter Jacob and Douglas Clouse. Also close friend and caregiver Claudette Hertzog.



Pearl was president of Holy Family Ladies Gill for two years and enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting and writing poems (two poems were published.)



She was an avid piano player, Red Sox and Giant fan and loved to play bingo.



Pearl was one of the kindest people you could ever meet and was known by all to be a very kind and generous.



Her funeral services are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.

